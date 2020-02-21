Saint Francis Medical Center’s Emergency and Trauma Center recertified as Level III Trauma Center

Saint Francis Medical Center’s Emergency and Trauma Center has been recertified as the only state-designated Level III Trauma Center in southeast Missouri. To earn a Level III Trauma Designation, Saint Francis passed a rigorous comprehensive quality assessment and demonstrated the ability to provide 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency physicians, prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists, transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center and provision of continuing education for trauma center nurses and personnel. The Level III designation will be valid for five years until another on-site survey revalidation.

