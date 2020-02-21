SIU Carbondale makes climate commitment

Southern Illinois University Carbondale reaffirmed the university’s longstanding commitment to sustainability when Chancellor John Dunn signed the Second Nature Climate Commitment on February 20th. More than 800 college and university leaders across the country have signed the commitment to address climate change through research and action on campus. Participating institutions commit to developing a campus plan that reduces greenhouse gasses, deploys alternative energy sources, creates energy efficiencies or includes other strategies that reduce their carbon footprints. The signed commitment states that “colleges and universities must exercise leadership in their communities and throughout society by providing the knowledge, research, practice, and informed graduates to create a positive and sustainable future.”

