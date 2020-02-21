Spring flooding likely north of Cape Girardeau

Melting snow in the upper Mississippi River valley coupled with soil that remains saturated from record flooding last year will likely result in a higher than normal flood risk along the river this year. The National Weather Service in St. Charles says that significant flooding is likely along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers this spring, while minor flooding is likely along many streams feeding those rivers north of Cape Girardeau. They say moist soil conditions along the river basins are a factor in making flooding more probable this spring. Rainfall amounts in the region this spring will also have a bearing on flood potential. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

