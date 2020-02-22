Trading Post – February 22

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Round hay bales

Pecans

6 ft grating blade – ph #: 573-283-5925

————-

‘01 GMC 4-wd pickup – $6,500 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

26 in Sears ladies bicycle – $25

Entertainment center – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

12 gauge reloader – w/shot & accesories – ph #: 887-1248

————-

Electric fencing equipment – $50/all – ph #: 309-313-3123

————-

i-Pad 2 & i-Pad Mini 3 – $100/each

Buying:  Brush hog – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

5 bird feeders & 7 ft shepherd’s hook – $10/all – ph #: 573-987-9017

————-

‘03 Chevy Blazer – 4wd – $4,500 

Guitar w/case – $125

Set of mounted used tires – $50/each or $180/all – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Buying:  Kitchen island – ph #: 573-334-3604

————-

Pioneer home receiver – w/speakers – $35

‘97 Nissan Maxima – $1,500 – ph #: 667-5540

————-

‘10 Toyota mini-van – $6,000 – ph #: 573-262-3251

————-

‘65 Massey Ferguson tractor – w/bush-hog & blade – $4,000 – ph #: 573-450-4813

————-

Cherry office desk – $300

18 in. cast-iron school bell – $50

Antique bottles & insulators – ph #: 576-7405

————-

Ecotric-Starfish electric bicycle – $500 – ph #: 573-380-0017

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: