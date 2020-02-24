MO House committee could vote this week on measure targeting trans athletes

A Missouri House committee could vote this week on a controversial proposal about transgender high school athletes. The proposed ballot measure would ask Missouri voters if they should be required to participate in sports based on their biological sex. During a public hearing, Brandon Boulware of Kansas City says the resolution would squash his 10-year-old transgender daughter’s spirit.

State Representative Robert Ross, who’s sponsoring the resolution, says female athletes are being robbed of opportunities to continue to the next level because males have a competitive edge.