Monday, February 24th, 2020

According to court records, an Arizona man arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a Kawasaki dealership told police he was “celebrating four months of sobriety and decided he wanted” a chopper.

Investigators say that 29-year-old Jackson Hanley was actually intoxicated when he walked into a Mesa dealership earlier this month and “grabbed a Kawasaki motorcycle and began pushing it down the street.”

Hanley, who rode his bicycle to Kelly’s Kawasaki, had his theft bid thwarted when a customer alerted an employee that a crime was in progress. Police were then summoned and Hanley was located about a mile away.

Hanley, cops say, “admitted to stealing the motorcycle. He said he was celebrating four months of sobriety and decided he wanted a motorcycle.” Hanley reportedly said he was “going to walk it back home and try and start it there.” He was charged with felony theft in connection with the February 11th incident.