Rx marijuana dispensaries could open by mid-year

Some of Missouri’s medical marijuana dispensaries could be open by the middle of this year. Co-founder of Amendment 2 Consultants LLC, John Payne, was in Cape Girardeau Thursday to speak at a public forum on the Southeast Missouri State University campus on what people need to know before medical-grade marijuana becomes available in the state. Dispensaries will not be able to sell medical marijuana products until marijuana plants can be grown in Missouri at licensed cultivation facilities, processed at manufacturing sites and tested at state-certified quality control labs. EPIC has scheduled a second public forum, in June, on medical marijuana, this one focusing on its impact on schools and businesses. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

