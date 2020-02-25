MO owes counties $32 million for housing and transporting inmates

The state has racked up a bill to Missouri counties of more than $32-million for housing and transporting inmates who end up going to state prison. Missouri is the only state in the nation that repays counties a portion of the daily local jail cost to house inmates who eventually get locked up behind state prison walls. During a Missouri House committee hearing, Calloway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungerman said the state owes his county about $328,000 from at least the past year.

Jungerman says the roughly $50 daily cost increases if his jail is short-staffed and overtime is needed. The committee is working to try and reduce the overall cost the state owes to counties.