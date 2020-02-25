Poplar Bluff man arrested on alleged arson charges

A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody for allegedly setting a house on fire. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 30-year-old Gabriel Womack was allegedly seen on video footage entering his ex-girlfriend’s home, and set a few boxes on fire inside the house while the 30-year-old woman and her three children were sleeping. Womack was arrested following the incident on suspicion of first-degree arson, burglary, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Butler County Jail following his arrest, without bond.

