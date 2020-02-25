Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody following an alleged stabbing

A Poplar Bluff man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man last Thursday. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says authorities responded to a call on West Victor Street, where a 30-year-old man was found with knife wounds. The victim stated that 24-year-old Darien Russell had stabbed him, and he was found later in the day near Fifth and Oak streets, claiming to not know anything about the alleged assault. Russell was transported to the Butler County Jail, and an investigation is in place for the stabbing.

