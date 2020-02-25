Reward offered in Gideon business arson

A fire at a business in Gideon is being investigated as suspicious. On Saturday morning, fire crews were called to Smith’s Auto Shop on North Main St. Gideon Police Chief Rinda Dillard says the large business fire is being investigated as arson. Police said the business was destroyed. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to an arrest in connection with the case. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Gideon Police Department at 573-448-5362 or the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON.

