Sikeston fireworks ban remains in place

The Standard Democrat reports that Sikeston will continue to have a ban on shooting fireworks within the city limits. On Monday morning, Sikeston City Council members were split on the issue to approve an amendment to the firework ordinance allowing the shooting of fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4; and from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. The issue was brought before the council in June but never went to a vote. The vote on the amendment Monday was 3-3 and since there was no majority, the measure failed.

