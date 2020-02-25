Taskforce gets some positive news on Missouri spring flooding potential

The National Weather Service says Missouri faces above-average flood risk this spring because the soil is still saturated from last spring’s flooding. About 1.2 million acres of Missouri farmland was damaged by flooding in 2019. Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the Governor’s Flood Advisory Task Force has received a glimmer of good news from the Army Corps of Engineers about the potential for spring flooding.

Chinn, who is a member of that task force, says a lot of levees have not been repaired because the water is still too high.