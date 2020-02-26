Blunt Addresses Coronavirus Response Funding

At the weekly Republican leadership press conference yesterday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said that Congress will work with the Trump administration to ensure the right amount of funding is available to meet coronavirus response needs. As Labor/Health and Human Services chairman, Blunt created the Infectious Disease Fund to give HHS the flexibility to immediately respond to an infectious disease outbreak. At a Labor/HHS hearing Blunt chaired yesterday morning, he questioned HHS Secretary Alex Azar about the administration’s use of the Infectious Disease Fund and its request for $2.5 billion in additional funding to respond to the coronavirus.

