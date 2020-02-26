Saturday night chase

The pursuit comes just days after charges were filed against a driver in a Saturday night police pursuit on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an adult male driver traveling with a female passenger at about 11 p.m. when the driver failed to yield to police. The driver then led officers on a pursuit through residential areas in north Cape Girardeau, damaging residential property and ending when the driver wrecked his vehicle on Lexington Avenue near Amblewood Drive. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found $2,833 cash in the vehicle and a duffel bag in a passenger compartment, which contained 52 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. The driver in the Saturday night pursuit was identified as 17-year-old Timothy Modglin, of Cape Girardeau. He was charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, among several other violations. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

