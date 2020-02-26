Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the New Smyrna Beach, Florida Police Department, a man who felt like he was being ignored set his hospital bed on fire while another patient was in the room in an attempt to get a nurse’s attention.

According to authorities, John King admitted to setting a plastic bag on fire on Saturday because he felt the AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach staff were ignoring his request to bring him his clothes and he believed that the fire would get their attention.

King’s roommate in the hospital explained to officials that he had seen King light a small object on fire, but convinced him to put out the flame. However, when he returned to his bed behind a curtain, he saw King relight the fire and the roommate used the emergency button to notify staff.

King gave authorities the silver and red Bic lighter he used to start the fire, records show. He was arrested on a felony charge of arson. According to the hospital’s administrator, the bed was damaged beyond repair and a new one has to be ordered to replace it, which costs $4,000.