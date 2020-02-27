Dunklin County man arrested on multiple sodomy related charges

A Dunklin County man has been charged with multiple sodomy related offenses. The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department reports that 27-year-old Cesar Pedroza, of Senath, was taken into custody on Friday, and has been charged on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd-degree statutory sodomy, and two counts of 2nd-degree statutory rape. He was additionally charged on two counts of 4th-degree child molestation, possession of child pornography, and furnishing of pornographic material. These charges were set after authorities searched his home and found the evidence listed. He was transported to the Dunklin County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond and has a court case set in Kennett for March 10th.

