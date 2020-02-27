Thursday, February 27th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Bryan Delgado-Villatoro will not soon forget his 24th birthday. After his topless girlfriend provided him with oral and manual favors while they were driving earlier this month, Delgado-Villatoro and 23-year-old Heder Priscilla Cascante-Vargas began arguing inside their 2010 Toyota as it traveled in Hobe Sound, Florida.

According to an arrest affidavit, the tumult inside the vehicle resulted in a crash after the speeding car swerved around another auto. Cascante-Vargas claimed to have been driving when the February 6th crash occurred.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, Cascante-Vargas was seen slapping her boyfriend in the face and chest as he told her to calm down. Delgado-Villatoro was arrested after allegedly ignoring a series of police orders.

Court filings show that Cascante-Vargas has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. Delgado-Villatoro is facing a misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence count.