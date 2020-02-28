2 killed in Williamson County Crash

Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Williamson County. It happened after 1:30 yesterday afternoon on Herrin Road between Colp and Blairsville. Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke reports that an 82-year-old Carterville man crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Royalton woman head-on. Both drivers were killed. A third vehicle hit the vehicle driven by the Royalton woman. The third vehicle then caught fire. Names of those involved have not yet been released pending family notification

Like this: Like Loading...