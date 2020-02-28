Poplar Bluff Man and Woman Arrested For Sexual Trafficking Of a Child

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested 39-year-old Brandon Hopper and 28-year-old Amber Longhibler, both of Poplar Bluff, for sexual trafficking of a child and promotion and possession of child pornography. On February 26, investigators contacted both of them at their homes. As a result, investigators seized child pornography and electronic equipment as evidence. They were arrested and transported to the Butler County Jail. Hopper was charged with sexual trafficking of a child, promoting child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography. Longhibler was charged with sexual trafficking of a child, promoting child pornography, and four counts of possession of child pornography. They are currently being held without bond.

