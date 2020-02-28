Senate president trying to work out a deal on his bill targeting illegal gambling problems

Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz says he’s trying to work out a deal on his bill targeting the state’s illegal gambling problems. Schatz has said that illegal gaming has exploded across Missouri in record numbers, especially with alleged illegal slot machines found in some bars, restaurants, and gas stations. He is proposing to revoke the liquor and gaming licenses of a person, business and any affiliated company convicted of or pleads guilty to illegal gambling.

St. Louis area resident Chris Marshall, who co-owns Llywelyn’s Pub, testified last November before the House gaming committee that the machines can help managers invest money in restaurant renovations and other ways. Schatz’s bill awaits consideration by the full Senate.