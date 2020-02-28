Subject poses as an employee to commit theft

The Perryville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a person of interest. On February 23, an African American female, wearing a red shirt and khaki pants, can be seen on surveillance video walking across the strip mall parking lot, located next to the Perryville Wal-Mart, and then into the store. She walks through ladies’ intimates, where she puts on a Wal-Mart vest, which she carried into the store with her. The female subject then walks back to electronics. After speaking with an electronic associate, the associate opens the locked cell phone case for the subject. While the case is open the female subject removes 4 phones totaling in value of $2996.00. The female made her way through the store and over to the outside Garden Center where she placed all four phones into a plastic Wal-Mart bag. She then walks back inside where she removed her vest and placed it in the bag. She walks to the front of the store and leaves. Anyone with information regarding this female is asked to contact Cpl. Dustin Miller at (573)547-4546.

