There was a fatal crash in St. Francois County Friday morning. 33-year-old Adam Allgier, of Fredericktown, was traveling southbound on Route OO, 0.3 of a mile north of Old Fredericktown Road. He traveled off the right side of the road, hit a fence, a gate, and a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, where he later died.

