Names released in fatal Herrin Road crash

The Williamson County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a traffic accident Thursday on Herrin Road. Authorities say a car driven by 82-year-old Delbert Allen, of Carterville, was traveling eastbound on Herrin Road when he crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on. The westbound vehicle was then struck again by a vehicle traveling behind it, resulting in a fire. Allen and the driver of the westbound vehicle, 32-year-old Rachel Sanders, of Royalton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

