Sikeston woman dies in a head-on collision

A head-on collision resulted in the death of a Sikeston woman and serious injuries of four other people Saturday night in Sikeston. The crash occurred on Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, as the westbound vehicle driven by 46-year-old Andrew Cooper, of Sikeston, ran a stop sign and struck the southbound vehicle driven by 24-year-old Christopher Cohen, of Sikeston, head-on. Cohen’s passenger, 22-year-old Abigail Cohen, of Sikeston, was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston where she was pronounced dead within an hour. Christopher Cohen, Cooper, and Cooper’s passenger, 36-year-old Joshua Atchley, of Sikeston, were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Cooper’s other passenger, 21-year-old Andrew Cooper II, of New Madrid, was flown to Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

