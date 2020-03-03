Cape County Route A closed for drainage work

Sections of Route A in Cape Girardeau County, between Highway 25 and Route U, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. Crews will begin work on Route A near Highway 25 at Dutchtown and will move west, replacing one pipe each day. As work is underway, Route A will be closed in the work zone. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Monday through March 13. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

