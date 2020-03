The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened at 3:30 p.m. yesterday. The Ferry closed on February 11 when the Ohio River gauge at Cairo exceeded 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate. The Mississippi River has dropped enough at the Kentucky Landing to allow the ferry to resume operation. You can always check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

Like this: Like Loading...