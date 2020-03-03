Fatal car accident in Cape Girardeau

Just after midnight on Saturday, a passenger car that was traveling southbound in the passing lane of US 61 near the entrance to Cape County Park South traveled off of the roadway and onto the shoulder. The vehicle then rotated in the median and overturned multiple times. Both occupants, an adult male and an adult female, were ejected from the vehicle. The male was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital for his injuries. The female was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of trauma suffered during the accident. She was identified as 42-year-old Mandy Clark, of Cape Girardeau. This matter is still under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

