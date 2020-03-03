Ordinance to allow up to $500,000 for Cape Girardeau cyberattack costs

At the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, councilmembers heard first, second and third readings of an ordinance that would declare the January cyberattack on the city as an emergency. The ordinance would authorize city manager Scott Meyer to access funds for operating and capital expenditures in response to the cyberattack of up to $500,000 from the city’s Emergency Reserve Fund. An FBI investigation into the attack is ongoing, and city officials were reportedly advised not to disclose the complete nature of the attack until the investigation is completed and the affected systems and data are fully restored. If passed, the ordinance would require the city manager to report the disbursement of any funds used. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

