State of Illinois Public Health Officials Announce 4th New Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

Southern Seven Health Department reports that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) have found that a fourth Illinois patient has tested positive for Coronavirus. The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the CDC lab. The individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case, who is a man in his 70s. She is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials. Both are reported to be in good condition. Illinois’ first two previously confirmed cases have made a full recovery. For more information, contact the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931, email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV, or visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus. Or call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.

