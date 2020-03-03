Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in Ohio called to check on a man’s welfare found him mixing coffee creamer with fentanyl to sell as a narcotic. 23-year-old Damon H. Wade was arrested at a business in Alliance where police found him with the coffee creamer.

They seized it along with less than a gram of fentanyl, which he had divided into two pieces of folded aluminum. According to the jail records, he also had a strip of buprenorphine and naloxone film in his wallet.

Wade, who was wanted on a misdemeanor falsification warrant, was jailed on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of counterfeit controlled substances and misdemeanor drug possession. He remained behind bars Friday, held in lieu of $76,000 bond pending an Alliance Municipal Court hearing.