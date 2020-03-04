Ransomware attack cancels classes at Three Rivers College

Nearly all classes at Three Rivers College locations have been called off for the rest of the week. The college posted about the closure and then stated in a comment that there has been a ransomware attack. The college is now working with a third-party vendor to deal with the issue. They are working very cautiously in order to ensure they have properly identified every impacted system to safely and securely restore them. Due to the extremely large quantities of data and the complexities of the systems, this is a slow process.

Like this: Like Loading...