Three people are dead after a car accident yesterday evening on US 412 at MO 25 in Kennett. 52-year-old Nelson Mayberry, of Kennett, hit the side of a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Carolyn Taylor, of Portageville. Then he hit a vehicle driven by 54-year-old David Thompson, of Kennett. Nelson, Taylor, and Taylor’s passenger, 80-year-old Dorothy Brewer, of Portageville, were pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson had no injuries.

