Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe selected vice chairman of Missouri Tourism Commission

The Missouri Tourism Commission selected Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to serve as vice chairman of the commission. The previous vice chairman, Jay Wasson, recently resigned from the tourism commission following his appointment by Gov. Mike Parson to the Board of Governors for Missouri State University. Kehoe has served on the tourism commission since becoming lieutenant governor in 2018. Prior to that, he was a member of the Missouri Senate, where he served as the majority floor leader. The tourism commission is comprised of 10 members, including the lieutenant governor, two members of the Missouri Senate appointed by the president pro tem, two members of the Missouri House of Representatives appointed by the speaker of the house, and five members appointed by the governor.

Like this: Like Loading...