Qulin woman dead in a house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Butler County. Butler County Coroner Andy Moore says that early yesterday morning authorities responded to a structure fire on Highway 53, south of Qulin. Fire crews were able to make entry and found one person down inside the residence. The subject was immediately removed and determined to be deceased. Moore says that the person has been identified as 51-year-old Tammie Boswell, of Qulin. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene and no foul play was suspected.

