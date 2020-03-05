Thursday, March 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman told police that her Mercedes-Benz was vandalized in a Walmart parking lot due to an anti-Donald Trump bumper sticker. 59-year-old Kimberly Underwood-Solarte reported that she discovered an “8-inch deep scratch on the rear of the vehicle that was not there before” when she returned to the car Sunday after spending about an hour inside a Walmart near her Sarasota residence.

“The victim believes this was due to having a ‘I hate TRUMP’ sticker on her vehicle,” a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported. The report notes that the “estimated repair cost is unknown and thought to be under $1,000.” She also reported that she has dozens of 3” x 11” political stickers that she rotates on her vehicle.

Underwood-Solarte’s collection includes stickers declaring “There’s a psychopath in the White House,” “Blue Wave,” and “There’s a dangerous thin-skinned narcissist in the White House.” Cops, who have classified the auto vandalism as criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, noted that it is “unknown if Walmart has footage of this incident.”