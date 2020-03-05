Woman arrested in Stoddard County on drug possession

Authorities in Stoddard County arrested a woman on Tuesday on drug possession charges. Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 41-year-old Misty Armstrong, of Dexter, was booked on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, as well as delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana. She was also charged on a warrant for possession of marijuana. Following her arrest, she was transported to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department on a $12,500 cash-only bond.

Like this: Like Loading...