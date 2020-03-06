Friday, March 6th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Pennsylvania man charged with breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking several residents claimed he invaded the property while chasing after a “demon dog” at Satan’s direction. And, yes, crystal meth appears to have played a central role in the bizarre March 1st home invasion in Luzerne Township.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told cops that 31-year-old Terry Murphy entered her home without permission around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Murphy allegedly choked the woman and her teenage daughter while yelling “Praise God.” He was then chased from the residence by the woman’s husband.

“At that time Murphy walked back to his house…while talking about his demons and that he was talking to Jesus,” a state trooper noted. During police questioning, Murphy continued to yell about Jesus and his demons, and disclosed his pursuit of the demon dog. After being handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, Murphy was transported to a local hospital due to “extreme intoxication from crystal meth.”