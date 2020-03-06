Interstate 55 in Cape County reduced for median work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform median cross-over work. This section of the highway is one mile north of Exit 99. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, March 16 through March 31. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Like this: Like Loading...