No deal: Contract terminated between Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare

The contract between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare has expired. As of yesterday, Saint Francis facilities are no longer in-network with United. Saint Francis physicians, primary care and urgent care locations remain in-network. As for emergency services, federal law protects patients seeking emergency care. A personalized estimate of patient costs is available in advance for patients who contact Patient Financial Services at (573) 331-5217. Saint Francis facilities and services currently out-of-network with United are:

– Saint Francis Medical Center (including all lab specimens collected at any location and sent to Saint Francis Medical Center for processing, imaging and non-emergent inpatient services)

– Family Birthplace (labor and delivery)

– Specialty Clinics Including: ALS Clinic, Cape Neonatology Specialists (follow-up clinic), Cape Pain Specialists, Cape Radiation Oncology, Cape Trauma Specialists (follow-up clinic), Genetic Counseling, Home Health and Hospice, Heart Valve Center, Pain Management Center, Oncology Pain Clinic (within Cape Medical Oncology), Specialty Clinic, Vein Center, Weight Loss Solutions, Womancare and Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center

All primary care and urgent care locations remain in-network.