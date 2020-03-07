Trading Post – March 7

‘10 Toyota Sienna van – $6,300

14 ft Alumicraft jon boat – w/motor & trailer – $650

Buying: 32 in outside door – ph #: 573-262-3251

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Two air conditioner window units 

Ladders

Two small chest of drawers – ph #: 513-5505

————-

19 hp Koehler mower engine – $125

Power washer motor – $50 – ph #:  258-3540

————-

Olympic bar bell – $30

Buying: Electric starter for 19hp Koehler motor – ph #: 576-7405

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Large round bales

6ft grater blade – ph #: 573-283-5925

————-

Kenmore Elite dishwasher – $100 – ph #: 573-576-0030

————-

Sears 26 in bicycle – $25

Entertainment Center – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

Wheels & tires from 4-wd pickup – $100 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Carbon Express crossbow – $400 – ph #: 573-620-6001

————-

10 ft jon boat – $350

Trailer – $250

For both – $500 – ph #: 573-450-1862

————-

‘80 Lincoln Town Car – $5,000

International tractor – $3,500 – ph #: 573-703-1237

————-

‘03 Chevy Blazer – $4,500 – ph #: 573-282-2268

