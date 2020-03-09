Greer Street Shooting

Sikeston DPS is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Greer Street. Officers were called to the area of Greer Street yesterday afternoon around 1:30 in reference to a male with a shot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by EMS a local Hospital for treatment. Police spoke with the victim and several witnesses on the scene. Only one subject was injured during the incident, a 44-year-old Sikeston man. Detectives obtained information and are continuing to investigate the incident. They are asking for anyone with more information to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.

