MO Rep on transgender bill: “Our children are not experimental subjects”

The Missouri House Judiciary Committee is considering whether to charge parents with child abuse or neglect if they let their kids get a sex change and related treatments. State Representative Suzie Pollock wants to enact the penalty because she says children are not experimental subjects and must be protected from the effects of these surgeries. She says the side effects of the procedures include sexual dysfunction, blood clots, strokes, cardiac disease, osteoporosis, cancer and persistently high rates of suicide. During a public hearing this week, a mother of a transgender boy, Danielle Meert, said her son was depressed and struggling in school before he transitioned.

The committee has not yet voted on the bill.