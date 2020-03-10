Skeletal remains found in Joiner, Arkansas, near purse containing ID for Michele Bell

Southeast Missourian

Skeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago. 36-year old Michele Bell, of Caruthersville, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55 southbound Exit 34 near her parked, maroon Chevrolet HHR. The SE Missourian says Bell’s aunt Lisa Chandler says the remains were discovered in a muddy field by a local farmer. Bell’s mother, Denise Henning, made a post to Facebook on Monday evening sharing the information about the possible finding of her daughter’s remains. Mississippi County, Arkansas, Coroner Mike Godsey was contacted via phone Monday and confirmed the discovery of skeletal remains, but said the lab in Little Rock, Arkansas, would have to conduct testing to positively identify the remains as Bell.