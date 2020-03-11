Public Health Officials Report Four Additional COVID-19 Cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) are reporting four additional people in Illinois have tested positive at the IDPH laboratory for coronavirus (COVID-19). Two of the cases, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s, are both family members to the sixth case, a woman in her 50s who acquired the virus on a cruise ship and is an employee at Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School. The third new case is a woman in her 50s from California who traveled to Illinois. The fourth most recent case is a woman in her 70s who returned earlier this month from an Egyptian cruise. All four of these new cases are in isolation and in good condition. More information and updates on COVID-19 can be found on the IDPH website, the CDPH website, and the CDC website.

Like this: Like Loading...