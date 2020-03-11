Sikeston man with active warrants arrested near Menards in Cape

A suspected shoplifter from Sikeston was apprehended near Menards in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon. Around noon, police received a report of a suspect in the area of Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road actively fleeing from a local loss-prevention agent. An officer in the area was able to detain the suspect until more officers arrived a few minutes later. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jimmy Garrett, who was wanted on two active warrants. He had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender through the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant for a probation and parole violation. Garrett is being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on the warrants, and he is also being held awaiting the filing of an additional warrant. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...