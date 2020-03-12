NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for pavement repairs

Northbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 106 and 108, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

