Payroll Tax Executive Sentenced for His Role in a $9 Million Scheme

An Indiana man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for federal charges stemming from his scheme to defraud which caused losses of $9.4 million to clients of his payroll service business and the Internal Revenue Service. 51-year-old David Downey ran a payroll services business in Indianapolis under the name Time Payroll from 2013 to 2017. He had clients in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri. He had earlier admitted that he deflected money from his clients’ accounts to his Charles Schwab brokerage accounts and failed to pay substantial amounts of those client funds to the IRS for the clients’ employment taxes. Over the course of the scheme, he misapplied $20 million into his day-trading accounts at Charles Schwab and returned only $11 million of those funds to the IRS for employment taxes. The government has stated that Downey effectively ran a Ponzi scheme with his client’s money and funded exotic travel to destinations such as St. Bart’s with the stolen funds. He admitted to a loss to the clients and to the IRS of $9,428,160. The court ordered Downey to pay restitution to his clients in the amount of $8,780,118.

