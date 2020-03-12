Poplar Bluff man convicted of Sodomy Charges

A Poplar Bluff man was convicted of several sodomy and statutory rape charges. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 47-year-old Robert Chavez was convicted of 1st-degree statutory sodomy and 1st and 2nd-degree statutory rape. He was also charged on four additional 1st-degree statutory sodomy charges, 1st-degree child molestation, and 2nd-degree rape. These charges are a result of a sexual abuse claim that began in 2012 on a then 13-year-old and continued into 2014.

