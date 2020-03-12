State of Illinois Daily COVID-19 Briefing – 25 Cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported that six additional individuals have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. Public health officials will identify and contact people who are considered close contacts of these cases. 5 of the new cases are in Chicago and 1 is in Lake County. The cases consist of 5 males and 1 female, all over the age of 40. For information about how you, your school, workplace, and community can prepare, please visit Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

